Update: We just viewed the recently posted video, and it's gorier than the Battle of the Bastards on Game of Thrones. We suggest you set aside some time to watch — it's 23 minutes long. But you'll definitely get your dollar's worth.
This story was originally 1st September at 3:30 p.m.
When it comes to pimple-popping videos, there are two types of people in this world: The ones who squirm at the thought of cysts bursting on-screen, and the ones who whip out the popcorn and 3D glasses when a new one emerges. But no matter which camp you fall under, today, there's a pimple-popping video you're going to want to see — but not for the reason you think.
Earlier this month, Sandra Lee, MD, founder of SLMD Skincare, (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper) teased her biggest pop yet on Instagram. Without sounding like a preview for next week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, this is definitely the most shocking video we've seen yet. Luckily, the wait for the full video is finally over.
Dr. Pimple Popper exclusively told Refinery29 that something big was coming: Starting today at at 3:30 p.m. EST/ 12:30 p.m. PST, the highly anticipated video — what Dr. Lee says is her biggest pop yet — will premiere in full for your viewing pleasure. But there's more: Watching it will actually help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
For the first time ever, Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube video will be a pay-per-view kind of deal. The moment you click this link, you'll be prompted to pay 99 pence to view the massive pop. But here's why it's worth a watch: For every purchase, Dr. Pimple Popper will donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Red Cross and The St. Bernard Project. (By the way, if you have the urge to rewatch the video — which we're sure you will — there's no added cost.)
When else can you say that your pimple-popping obsession has made such an outward impact?
