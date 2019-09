This Guy Fed His Girlfriend During Her Manicure — & Twitter Can't Handle It

Manicures are always really great in concept: an hour-long treatment where you can relax at your favourite salon get some trendy nail art , and let all your worries float away. But it never really goes that way. How are you supposed to browse your Instagram feed or drink the complimentary bubbly when your nails are wet? It turns out, one boyfriend understands the struggle, which is why he helped his girlfriend Aubrey out — stealing the internet's hearts in the process.