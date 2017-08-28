Simone Biles Straightened Her Boyfriend's Hair To Questionable Results

From the looks of an adorable new Instagram story, Simone Biles and her boyfriend Stacey Ervin just reached a major relationship milestone. The video shows her going over his curls with a straightening iron, Yahoo Beauty reports.
"I’m gonna straighten his curls," she tells us — but by the end, she's saying "put it back" as his hair frizzes up. Though the results of her efforts are questionable, it's clear the two are having a ton of fun together.
Biles and Ervin are a brand new couple: She first announced the relationship on Instagram on Monday. "Always smiling with you," she captioned a photo of the pair looking into each other's eyes on a balcony.
Advertisement
A few days before, he shared his own photo of the couple at her Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, writing, "Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished, and how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."
Ervin is a gymnast himself. The 23-year-old won a U.S. floor bronze medal in 2015, according to the USA Gymnastics site. That same year, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in psychology. A few more fun facts: He's a fan of the show New Girl, the movie Man of Steel, and Kid Cudi.
Biles told Entertainment Tonight in April that she'd been too busy with gymnastics to date and never had a boyfriend.
Related Video:
Advertisement