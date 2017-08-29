This time, at least, it's not Aria's fault. Actor Brandon W. Jones, who played Andrew Campbell on Pretty Little Liars, has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for pointing a gun at his neighbour.
In October 2015, he revealed the concealed gun to his neighbour during an argument in their North Hills, Los Angeles, neighbourhood. Jones was also arrested in March 2016 for showing a neighbour a knife and a gun during a dispute.
"It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones' possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend's private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbours," a rep said in a statement to TMZ after his 2016 arrest.
Advertisement
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office told People that the actor faced up to five years in prison. Instead, Jones, who has no prior criminal record, will serve 180 days in jail, plus 30 days of community labour and three years of probation. He also has to take 26 anger management classes.
Jones played Aria's brainy love interest — and also, naturally, a suspected kidnapper — on PLL, before he figured out that hanging out with those girls basically does no one any good. He's also appeared on The Fosters, Big Bang Theory, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Though he hasn't made any mention of his case on social media, the North Carolina native did share some other unfortunate news earlier this month.
"Please pray for my Mum and keep my family in your thoughts," he tweeted on 10th August. Two days later, he wrote, "My Mum held on long enough so I could make it home and be by her side when she passed away."
Advertisement