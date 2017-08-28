The Unexpected Hair Trend That Dominated The VMAs

What if we told you that the coolest hair trend to sweep the VMAs blue carpet last night could save you time and money, will improve the health of your hair, and looks totally badass? Too good to be true, right? Not exactly. From Paris Jackson to Nicki Minaj to Mel B, tons of celebs with totally different cuts, colours, and general beauty aesthetics were all rocking one unexpected style: dark, overgrown roots.
As you might expect, the purposeful look made each of these women look that much more carefree and cool, and copying it (if you lighten your hair, that is) is as easy as pushing your next hair appointment a few extra weeks. Or, if Julia Micheals is your muse, a few months.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the chicest roots to take the 2017 VMAs carpet.