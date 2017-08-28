Baseball has the World Series, football has the World Cup, and fashion magazines have September. Punctuated by Fashion Week and enriched by extra pages, a magazine's September issue is an opportunity to make a statement — something Interview Magazine has evidently taken to heart, as the Andy Warhol-founded glossy's September cover depicts Kim Kardashian West à la Jackie Kennedy.
Shot by Steven Klein, the evocative photo shoot is accompanied by an interview led by Janet Mock and a playful Q&A with North West. The intention behind the editorial is made clear in the profile's opening sentences: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis." While some may be surprised at the comparison, it's been made before. Earlier this summer, Kardashian was revealed as the secret, winning bidder on Jackie O's famous Cartier watch.
"When Kim and I work together, each time we look for a different approach. We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously. For this shoot I wanted to capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect," Klein said in a statement. "As a model, Kim is a chameleon. She can easily change accordingly to the set intention and with little effort. It is her gift: her innate relationship to the camera. A muse of modern times."
True to Klein's word, the portraits of mother and daughter are transfixing. And regardless of the reader's personal opinion on the Kardashian family, Interview's shoot is proof that fully-realized, conceptual spreads can still pay off. Click through to see the photos in full.