Taylor Swift's newest song is here!
The singer dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" on Thursday night, and fans are already loving it. After teasing her new album, Reputation, with cryptic tweets and snake-filled Instagram videos, Swift finally revealed what she's been working on in Nashville.
But there's a hidden detail about Swift's new track that fans can't stop talking about. And no, this isn't about people guessing who she was talking about in the lyrics. It turns out that Fred and Richard Fairbrass — a.k.a., Right Said Fred of "I'm Too Sexy" fame — are credited as writers on "Look What You Made Me Do," as does "I'm Too Sexy" co-writer Rob Manzoli.
Advertisement
Once you hear the two songs back to back, you can't un-hear the similarities between the two.
Of course, the writing credit doesn't mean that the Fairbrasses actually sat down with Taylor and wrote the hit. It's standard practice for artists to give writing credits to similar songs, to credit their influences (and to avoid potential lawsuits). Earlier this year, for example, Ed Sheeran added writing credits to "Shape of You" for the writers of TLC's "No Scrubs" — Kevin "She'kspere" Briggs, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle Harris, and Kandi Burruss — due to the songs' apparent similarities.
Still, fans can't get enough of the fact that the 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" is back in the conversation.
So, @taylorswift13's #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo kindof reminds me of something. Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/oC8RnBFsfQ— Chase Holfelder (@chaseholfelder) August 25, 2017
@wearefreeradio #NowPlaying @taylorswift13's #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo. Co-written by RIGHT SAID FRED! Can totally hear the #ImTooSexy influence! pic.twitter.com/DnJzClncoB— Dan Morrissey (@DanOffTheRadio) August 25, 2017
Even Right Said Fred's official Twitter account promoted Swift's new song.
Thank you @taylorswift13 ❤️ what a marvellous reinvention! #imtoosexy #lookwhatyoumademedo https://t.co/malXQ8uMQe— Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) August 25, 2017
With all the talk about the writing credits, though, let's not abandon the discussion about what the lyrics to "Look What You Made Me Do" actually mean. Is it about Swift's alleged feuds with Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian? We'll probably never know for sure.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement