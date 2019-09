As The LA Times reports , reports of sexual misconduct in the upper levels of Cinefamily, a non-profit theatre, surfaced online early this week. Two men, co-founder and executive creative director Hadrian Belove and vice president of the board of directors Shadie Elnashai, were accused of separate instances of sexual harassment and assault. According to Jezebel , the information spread via an email from an anonymous encrypted email titled "501 Cinefamily Think." The emails included photos of legal documents pertaining to a 2014 lawsuit. According to these images, a former employee Christina Poppy alleges that Belove repeatedly harassed her, including unwanted touching and threats to her job security when she did not comply with a request for "private attention." As a result of this anonymous leak, both Belove and Elnashai resigned Tuesday evening.