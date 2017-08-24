Good News Monsters: A Lady Gaga Documentary Is On The Way

Gaga fans, are you ready for this? Mother Monster has just released clips from her new upcoming documentary Five Foot Two, and you are going to want to grab a box of tissues because they are heartbreaking. The clips were posted on her Instagram, and include video and spoken statements from the "Bad Romance" artist. There's a total of five clips, so let's go through them together and sob all over ourselves.
First, we see Gaga swimming in a pool in the dark. She narrates the video, but it sounds as though she's talking to someone named Brandon, either on the phone or in the same room. Gaga's voice is pained; she's definitely crying. "I'm alone, Brandon, every night," she says through sniffles. "And all these people will leave, and I'll be alone. I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence." As the clip ends, Gaga emerges from the water wearing a flowing white robe.
Advertisement
Next, we see the star rehearsing for her critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated Super Bowl performance last year. It's a striking shot of her being hoisted into the air by a harness, while a choir sings in the background. She's still, unmoving, unafraid.
This clip is Gaga at her most humanised, when she's just being Stefani Germanotta. She's on the exam table at a doctor's office, wearing a hospital gown with her hair pulled back. She looks worried and prepared to hear upsetting news. Her doctor is explaining different "phases" of a treatment plan, including easing inflammation in her face. While Gaga has previously talked her struggles with mental illness, she has also discussed being tested "borderline positive" for lupus, an autoimmune disease which can cause skin inflammation.
In a video still, Gaga addresses her audience personally. She explains that she hasn't seen the documentary in full, but decided not to watch the whole film because she "can't be objective" about it. "You'll see it before I do," she tells us, with a nervous laugh.
Finally, in the last clip, Gaga talks about her relationship with Madonna. She's outside, smoking a cigarette with a friend. "The thing with me an Madonna is that, I've admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me." Her friend laughs incredulously, but she assures him that her admiration is real. Gaga begins to talk about her only issue with the mega-famous pop star, but the video cuts off before she can finish her sentence. What on earth could it be? The two have been feuding for years, and it bubbled over last year when Gaga told a radio host, "I don't mean to disrespect Madonna...she’s had a fantastic, huge career. She’s the biggest pop star of all time...But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different." Ouch, that shade is brutal.
Advertisement
Five Foot Two is directed by Chris Mourkabel, who was nominated for an Emmy for Banksy Does New York. "I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision,” he said in a statement. The documentary will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released exclusively on Netflix worldwide on 22nd September.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement