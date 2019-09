Good News Monsters: A Lady Gaga Documentary Is On The Way

Finally, in the last clip, Gaga talks about her relationship with Madonna. She's outside, smoking a cigarette with a friend. "The thing with me an Madonna is that, I've admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me." Her friend laughs incredulously, but she assures him that her admiration is real. Gaga begins to talk about her only issue with the mega-famous pop star, but the video cuts off before she can finish her sentence. What on earth could it be? The two have been feuding for years, and it bubbled over last year when Gaga told a radio host, "I don't mean to disrespect Madonna...she’s had a fantastic, huge career. She’s the biggest pop star of all time...But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours and hours a day in the studio. I'm a producer. I'm a writer. What I do is different." Ouch, that shade is brutal.