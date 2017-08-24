Set an alert for 29th September because that's when Demi Lovato's new album is scheduled to drop. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato announced the name and release date of her sixth studio album today on Instagram.
"New album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th," Lovato wrote alongside a short clip of her belting out the title track in the studio. The clip also offered up a preview of the lyrics: "Tell me you love me / I need someone on days like this, I do / On days like this / can you hear my heart say oh, oh."
Even though Lovato teased that she'd be embracing a new, more soulful sound this time around, it seems like she's not straying too far from her powerful ballads and their accompanying vocal acrobatics.
ET adds that Tell Me You Love Me will include Lovato's latest single, "Sorry Not Sorry." Lovatics have been waiting (not-so-patiently) for new material from their favourite diva for quite some time. The singer hasn't released a full album since 2015's Confident, famous for its lead single, "Cool for the Summer."
2017 is set to be a big year for female pop. Today, Taylor Swift also announced some news regarding her new album, Reputation. Other huge pop stars, like Katy Perry, Lorde, and sister supergroup Haim also had major releases this year. Here's hoping that Lovato teases more material, particularly some of the more R&B-tinged tracks and, fingers crossed, the tune that she mentioned being "nervous" about releasing.
Hey, Demi, there's nothing to worry about. With one of the most loyal fan bases out there, we're sure that anything you're working on will slay.
