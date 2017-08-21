What Happened When This Woman Tried To Induce Labour Through Sex

#tbt - 36 weeks pregnant. I never posted this at the time because I thought I was a flubbery whale. In hindsight, I think I was looking a-OK. I was pregnant for another 4.5 weeks after this photo, and that month felt like a fucking eternity. What was your favourite & least favourite part about being pregnant? With Bob it was my maternal instinct that allowed me to 'know' I was carrying a boy without ever medically finding out, but worst part was 24/7 morning sickness for whole pregnancy. With Floss the worst part was torn abdominal muscles and my back out of joint, best part was my labour - I couldn't have asked for a more standard, straight forward experience after being induced the first time. I looked forward to it a lot more second time around, which is so weird considering how much it hurts but there's TOO many bad, scary labour stories around - sometimes you need to hear a good one ❤️

A post shared by Sophie Cachia (@sophiecachia_) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:26am PDT