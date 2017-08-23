Update: Taylor Swift Has Posted The (Hopefully) Last Piece Of Her Instagram Puzzle

At 10a.m. sharp, Taylor Swift uploaded what I'm hoping, begging is the final piece of the puzzle she has been teasing all over social media. If so, it's just as I suspected: The third video completes an image of a snake, so when you look at her Instagram, it appears as one long, sinister image.
Does this mean the speculation is over? When the first cryptic clip was dropped, many guessed it was the tail of a snake, meaning Taylor Swift is taking control of the snake narrative that was forced upon her (or that she brought upon herself, depending on where you stand on the issue) last summer when Kim Kardashian posted video of Swift's phone call with Kanye on Snapchat.
I, for one, am here for this brand new era. So...what's next?
Taylor Swift has posted another snake video to her social media, this time seemingly of the middle section of the snake. If you look at her Instagram, however, a bigger picture is unfolding. The new snake video seamlessly connects to the one posted yesterday, suggesting that the reason she cleared all of her pictures is to make room for one big snake that will take over her entire Instagram page. But here's the thing: Instagram only lets you do three pictures across, meaning that if she's slowly teasing out a full image, she has just one slot left to do it.
See? It seems pretty safe to assume the next video will be the head of a snake, making one long snake across the first row of her feed. Does that mean new music is coming...tomorrow? Or perhaps Thursday, the day after the third video will be posted? Or maybe the third video will not only have the head of a snake, but also the date of when new music is coming? One thing I'm sure of, however, is that tomorrow will be the last of these little hints. TS6 is imminent.
Watch the new video below:
This. Wait. Is. Excruciating. On Friday, Taylor Swift took all my chill when she cleared her social media and removed all of her profile pictures. I was convinced new music was imminent. But then, as Taylor is wont to do, she disappeared again. Now, she's back, and posting a cryptic video on her social media that has fans buzzing again for a very particular reason. Take a look at the video below, which is just ten seconds long and shows a short clip of a tail. Is that...a snake?
There's no sound, no caption, and certainly no context — except for the fact that Taylor Swift and snakes actually go way back. It all started when the "Blank Space" singer got wrapped up in the drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian last summer. Thanks to a tweet from Kim herself, critics began referring to Taylor as a snake, and people would comment the snake emoji on pretty much all of her Instagrams. Is whatever Taylor's working on a direct response to all that? Or is the video not a snake at all and perhaps the tail of something like an alligator or dragon? People on Twitter certainly have ideas.
First, there's THIS message from her longtime music video direction:
In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017
"In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun."
Her first single will be called "Snake," calling it now. https://t.co/4yc8ErFADl— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 21, 2017
"Her first single will be called 'Snake,' calling it now," writer Anne Donahue theorised.
"She’s running," another user wrote.
taylor swift out here about to drop an album during the eclipse so your eyes AND ears can burn from the majesty— emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 21, 2017
"taylor swift out here about to drop an album during the eclipse so your eyes AND ears can burn from the majesty"
Other fans were worried the video wasn't intentional:
"R u hacked?" one asked.
But Perez Hilton perhaps put it best when he posted:
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 21, 2017
I don't know when we'll get answers about this mysterious message, but you better believe I'll be refreshing all of Taylor's social media until we do.
