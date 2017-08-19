Kanye West Crossed The Line With Jay-Z By Talking About His Wife & Daughter

In an interview with veteran journalist Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller for Tidal, Jay-Z gave a candid interview and didn’t mince words when it came to Kanye West.
Despite the 47-year-old reputation for churning out witty, double-entendre-laced bars over the span of his decades-long career, all subtlety was tossed out the window on his recent 4:44 album. Though it did leave listeners with a few questions. Particularly whether he and West were still friends after West's infamous diatribe during a stop on his Saint Pablo Tour last November.
“What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my wife and my kids into it,” Jay-Z said about West’s widely documented onstage tirade where he made off the cuff remarks about both Beyoncé and Jay-Z (and where he temporarily made himself enemy number one of the Beyhive).
“Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem,” said Jay-Z as noted by Vulture. “You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”
While it seems the two are working through their issues, there’s at least one other feud that he was able to squash sooner than later. Remember that whole private elevator scuffle with sister-in-law Solange? When asked about the incident, Jay-Z responded, “We’ve had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool.”
