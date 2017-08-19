The Heartwarming Way One Woman Is Supporting Other New Mums

A woman from York has been leaving heartwarming letters of support for other new mums in public places.
One of the letters was found in a supermarket's baby-changing bathroom by Emma Lowe, who opened it after seeing that the envelope was addressed "to a mother - yeah, you!"
"I opened it and thought what a lovely, lovely gesture that someone has taken the time to handwrite the note to say 'you know you've got this'," Lowe told the BBC. "As a first-time mum it is really challenging at times, but I thought that is so lovely that someone has done that and left it for someone to find."
It turns out that the letter was one of 20 left in public spots in and around York by Ren Benson, a fellow new mum from the area. Benson says she decided to write her first letter after dropping her supermarket shopping one day and realising she was at the "end of her tether."
"I thought 'this is the time when I need some love - there must be another mother who is going to feel this way'," Benson explained to the BBC. "It is really challenging [being a new mum] and there are times when you do feel like you are just on your own and a little bit falling apart."
Benson also said she was inspired to write the letter after reading stories about new mums supporting one another on The Motherload, a Facebook group with over 37,000 members. Benson serves as an administrator for the group, which describes itself as "a witty, honest and supportive community that is 100% judgement and smug free."
