Ariana Grande Fans Don’t Know Spice Girls Lyrics & We’re Concerned

Ariana Grande is giving us everything. And by everything, I mean Grande is singing a Spice Girls cover. Unfortunately, her fans don't seem to be as passionate about the OG girl group as Grande herself is. And some aren't even able to identify the lyrics of one of their most popular tunes.
The tune, specifically, is the 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There." On Thursday, Grande shared a video of herself singing the track on her Instagram account, and fans absolutely lost it over the off-the-cuff performance. It was so off the cuff, in fact, that Grande went into a public bathroom to record the video. (Hey, when inspiration strikes, it strikes.)
Advertisement
Grande then took to Twitter to share the lyrics for the song, because sometimes you just need to incorporate the Spice Girls into every facet of your social media.
Hilariously, however, not everyone understood that the popstar was paying homage to the Spice Girls — some thought the song was a Grande original. Some fans questioned if she was "spilling tea" about her fourth studio album.
"IS THAT TEA? R U SPILLING TEA RN?," tweeted one fan.
"new lyrics?," asked another.
While "Dangerous Woman" definitely gives off girl power vibes, "Say You'll Be There" definitely belongs to Sporty, Posh, Ginger, Scary, and Baby — which Grande was quick to clear up.
"omg they're spice girls lyrics not A4 tea am i old," joked Grande.
Of course, at least one person has the right idea about Grande incorporating some spice in her life:
"@ArianaGrande PLEASE COVER THIS SONG so i can finally die happy. Thanks in advance," tweeted one fan.
@ArianaGrande PLEASE COVER THIS SONG so i can finally die happy. Thanks in advance ? pic.twitter.com/kxdQHflWRY— Christian Saad (@ChristianSaad) August 15, 2017
Grande may not be ready to spill any tea over her upcoming album, but I'll keep my fingers crossed that at least one girl group cover will be in the mix.
Advertisement