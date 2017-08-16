Manchester Arena Is Reopening With A Benefit Concert & The Headline Act Might Surprise You

When Noel Gallagher failed to show up at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert it caused quite the stir, with his brother (and arch enemy) Liam branding him a "sad fuck" for opting to stay in Italy on his family holiday rather than joining him for an Oasis reunion.
Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
So we were pretty taken aback when we heard who'd be headlining a special benefit concert at Manchester Arena on 9th September to mark its reopening – none other than the elder Gallagher brother himself, the BBC reported. The venue has been closed since the tragic bomb attack that killed 22 people and injured many more during an Ariana Grande concert earlier this year.
Noel Gallagher's solo project, High Flying Birds, will play alongside indie bands including The Courteeners and Blossoms, 1980s legend Rick Astley, and poet Tony Walsh.
All proceeds from the concert will go towards a permanent memorial to the victims, which will be built by the new Manchester Memorial Fund. Tickets, which go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17th August, will cost £25 and £30.
Noel Gallagher's song "Don't Look Back In Anger" became an unofficial anthem of unity and hope in the aftermath of the attack, when a crowd began spontaneously singing it in unison following a minute's silence for the victims in May.
James Allen, the general manager of Manchester Arena, said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans - from coming together to enjoy live music," reported the BBC.
"Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue." Quite.
