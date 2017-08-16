Sorry, But This Is Why Game Of Thrones' Dany Won't Win The Iron Throne

If you were banking on Daenerys Targaryen reclaiming the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones, you might need to sit down for this.
A video uploaded by The Last Harpy might have just proven why Dany may never rule the Seven Kingdoms, and it's not because Jon Snow is a better ruler than she is.
Fans of the series may recall Quaithe, the masked lady in Qarth who encouraged Ser Jorah Mormont to serve the Mother of Dragons and appeared to Dany multiple times in visions in the books, each time speaking in riddles.
Advertisement
The Last Harpy notes that Quaithe's messages hold a great deal of significance and prove that Dany was meant for something other than being a queen. To back their claim, the channel points to the following riddle Quaithe delivered to Dany when she was first setting out on her mission to build an army:
"To go north, you must journey south. To reach the west, you must go east. To go forward you must go back, and to touch the light, you must pass beneath the shadow."
Dany immediately thought Quaithe wanted her to go to Asshai and asked if the Asshai'i people would give her an army.
"Will there be gold for me in Asshai?" Dany asked. "Will there be ships? What is there in Asshai that I will not find in Qarth?" Quaith responded simply: "Truth."
The Last Harpy claims that throughout the series, Dany has only been focused on "conquering Westeros and restoring her family's long-time reign," but that in the books, Quaithe repeatedly tries to convince Dany that she has another purpose.
"Daenerys," Quaithe warned. "Remember the Undying. Remember who you are."
What could that mean? According to The Last Harpy, it means that Dany should watch who she trusts, because she is bound to be betrayed and that by saying "remember who you are," Quaithe is implying that "Dany isn't supposed to be on the Iron Throne" because "something bigger is planned for Daenerys and she doesn't realise it yet."
In the past, we've seen Dany free people from slavery, award second chances to those who have once betrayed her (Jorah is one example), and use both her fiery rhetoric and dragons to rally troops behind her. Could Dany's mission be to emancipate others? Or does her destiny lie with helping Jon Snow defeat the Army of the Dead?
Advertisement
We're not sure what to expect, but we can't wait to find out just what Dany's true purpose is.
Watch the full video from The Last Harpy below:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement