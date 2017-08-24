What I also realised is that you do not have to go back to being the person you were before you were ill, you can become whoever you want to be. I have gone from the perfectionist, self-centred, driven girl to Maddy, a girl who feels strongly, loves greatly, has fun, cares less. To some, that might seem like a change from success to unfulfillment. Yet as I write this, I think of things I never even noticed before I was ill and most definitely not when I was ill. I appreciate tiny moments, sunsets, smiles, laughter, tears. I also have flaws – ask those closest to me. However, those flaws are just who I am and instead of tirelessly working to change that, I just accept them. I’ve realised that if someone hates something in me, maybe they’re not worth having in my life.