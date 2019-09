Alexa Moonwalks With MJ & Has An Affair With Spiderman In New AG Film

We love Alexa Chung for her self-deprecation and sharp sense of humour almost as much as we love her for her covetable style. Enviable wardrobe aside, we've seen Chung date herself for a Vogue video , we've winced as we've watched her attend an awkward dinner party in Paris and we've even heard her sing her heart out to "Blue Denim" by Stevie Nicks in an impassioned karaoke session . But this season she's surpassed all previous silliness with a hilarious new video for AG AW17, entitled 'Lost Angeles', in which she aimlessly roams around LA until she meets the man of her dreams. Well, kind of.