Alexa Moonwalks With MJ & Has An Affair With Spiderman In New AG Film

We love Alexa Chung for her self-deprecation and sharp sense of humour almost as much as we love her for her covetable style. Enviable wardrobe aside, we've seen Chung date herself for a Vogue video, we've winced as we've watched her attend an awkward dinner party in Paris and we've even heard her sing her heart out to "Blue Denim" by Stevie Nicks in an impassioned karaoke session. But this season she's surpassed all previous silliness with a hilarious new video for AG AW17, entitled 'Lost Angeles', in which she aimlessly roams around LA until she meets the man of her dreams. Well, kind of.
Written by Lauren Caris Cohan and Chung, AG's longtime model and muse strolls around Hollywood Boulevard sporting AG dungarees (now top of our wish list for autumn), making friends with an Elvis impersonator and moonwalking with an MJ lookalike. Without giving away too much, Chung soon meets a superhero and begins a whirlwind romance.
The AW17 campaign images, starring Alexa, which we previewed back in June, were also shot in LA – in those, Chung channels '90s Young Hollywood in a series of evocative images, shot by Angelo Pennetta at Chateau Marmont and on the Hollywood Strip, and styled by Fran Burns. Here, a less smouldering and grungy, more goofy Chung displays her trademark comic side while perfectly modelling the new collection.
Watch the AW17 AG film exclusively below.
