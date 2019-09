Alexa Chung Lives Our Dating Nightmare In New Vogue Video

Being rude to waitresses, leaving you with the bill, eating with your mouth open...What are your dating pet peeves? Alexa Chung acts out the epitome of an awkward, cringeworthy date in the latest of British Vogue’s video series X on X , where our favourite Vogue ladies show us two sides to their characters by interviewing themselves. Previous episodes have seen Gigi Hadid making Yorkshire pudding and Cara Delevingne debate whether nipples should be on Instagram, and now we see Chung go on a blind date with herself.