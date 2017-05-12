Alexa Chung Lives Our Dating Nightmare In New Vogue Video

Being rude to waitresses, leaving you with the bill, eating with your mouth open...What are your dating pet peeves? Alexa Chung acts out the epitome of an awkward, cringeworthy date in the latest of British Vogue’s video series X on X, where our favourite Vogue ladies show us two sides to their characters by interviewing themselves. Previous episodes have seen Gigi Hadid making Yorkshire pudding and Cara Delevingne debate whether nipples should be on Instagram, and now we see Chung go on a blind date with herself.
Set in a ‘50s diner, the sartorial polymath plays out the dating scenario of our Tinder nightmares. Nice Alexa is on time, smiley, and talks about the Cats in Hats Tumblr she loves (sounds great to us), while Bad Date Alexa turns up late, wears sunglasses inside, and says things like “You look less fun than your profile picture”. Nice Alexa proceeds to talk about her IBS when they’re eating (probably not the best idea) and Bad Date Alexa makes a speedy exit without paying.
Both Chungs are dressed impeccably, of course, representing the feminine and masculine sides of her influential style. Nice Alexa wears a black collared playsuit, complete with A-shaped zip, from her much-anticipated collection Alexachung, topped with red lipstick and tied-back hair. Bad Date Alexa wears an amazing Miami Vice-style teal suit layered over a Dreamland Syndicate T-shirt, with some classic Converse and Gucci sunnies.
It’s been a busy week for Chung, who not only stars on the cover of British Vogue’s June issue, but was also the 137th model to be shot for esteemed photographer Mario Testino’s Towel Series. All this comes amid the huge excitement surrounding Chung’s forthcoming eponymous label, launching May 31st on her website and Style.com. While Chung has collaborated with brands like Marks & Spencer and AG, we’ve long been waiting for her to bring her Midas touch to her own line.
So why now? She told Vogue, "Age has something to do with it... I’m young enough and excited enough to start something new, but old enough to have learnt a bit. And confident enough to think I could pull it off.” And we're pretty confident you will, Alexa.
