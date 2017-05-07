Alexa Chung may have provided plenty of fashion inspiration for us with her own #OOTDs over the years, whether that involves dungarees, frilly tops, or Mary Janes. She’s also paired up with plenty of fashion brands over the years, from creating collections with AG to consulting for the likes of Superga and Marks & Spencer. But soon, her very own collection, called Alexachung, also might charm its way into your wardrobe.
We first heard about Chung’s line in July, though details about the official drop date or aesthetic were still sparse at that point. Now, we've got a bit more insight on what to expect from her forthcoming "see now, buy now" collection; it'll be revealed in London on May 30. Don't worry: If you're not in the UK, you can get in on the action via a livestream of the launch spectacle on the brand's site, Alexachung.com, which just launched today, as did the brand's social media.
So, yes, you'll still have a wait a few weeks to check out the threads, but for now, there's a short film teasing the collection. Dubbed Alexachung Dressage and directed by Lorin Askill with creative direction by Daniel Askill, it stars Chung in full riding regalia, riding a white horse. Yes, really. Why, exactly? The video is apparently a #TBT to Chung's own experience as she revisits "her carefree adolescence in an almost dreamlike equestrian fantasy," according to the press release. In Chung's own words, it's "a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the dedication, precision, skill and determination needed to develop and create something aesthetically pleasing, coupled with the feeling that you could spend endless amounts of time trying to create something that means a lot to you, hoping that some might appreciate it," she said in a statement. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I guess it’s supposed to be funny."
And while the horse, and Chung's prowess riding it, steal the show, if you look really closely, check out her blazer and shirt, which are both from her forthcoming line. (Consider watching in slow-mo or pausing a couple times for your best shot of catching 'em.) After the brand's inaugural drop later this month, forthcoming release dates of future drops will be announced on its social media and site. In the meantime, check out the below video to get a glimpse of the new logo for Chung's namesake brand (watch until the end or you'll miss it) and, of course, to watch the style star's equestrian skills in action.
