So, yes, you'll still have a wait a few weeks to check out the threads, but for now, there's a short film teasing the collection. Dubbed Alexachung Dressage and directed by Lorin Askill with creative direction by Daniel Askill, it stars Chung in full riding regalia, riding a white horse. Yes, really. Why, exactly? The video is apparently a #TBT to Chung's own experience as she revisits "her carefree adolescence in an almost dreamlike equestrian fantasy," according to the press release. In Chung's own words, it's "a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the dedication, precision, skill and determination needed to develop and create something aesthetically pleasing, coupled with the feeling that you could spend endless amounts of time trying to create something that means a lot to you, hoping that some might appreciate it," she said in a statement. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I guess it’s supposed to be funny."