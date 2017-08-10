Let This 90-Year-Old Woman Show You How To Live Your Best Life

When it comes to longevity, there's no shortage of theories and suggestions about how to live our longest, best life. I've read more nutrition and exercise tips than I can count, but the best advice yet has arrived courtesy of a 90-year-old woman who was featured on Humans of New York's Facebook page today.
The woman, who resides in Moscow, Russia, provided a straightforward description of her lifestyle and we are so here for it.
"I’m ninety but I feel like I’m fifty. I don’t take any medicine. I never complain. I’m just happy to be alive. I tell people: 'Start with what you have, not with what you want,'" she said. "Every day I dance for two hours. And I’m still really interesting too. I love politics and literature. I love the sciences. And I’ve got a boyfriend named Alexander. We exchange books. I don’t even know how old he is."
We don't even know the name of this rockstar, but she is wise and we could all learn a thing or two from her about how to live our best lives.
Although this woman's recipe for health and longevity sounds pretty simple and straightforward, it definitely holds water. Research has shown that a positive outlook could lead to better health and a longer life span. We all know that exercise is good for the body and mind, so why not pick an enjoyable option like dancing?
She also keeps her mind sharp by reading and educating herself about politics and the sciences, which is beneficial to one's health.
So next time we're about to settle in a Netflix marathon, maybe we should consider dancing, reading, or exchanging books with a beau (age: unknown) instead. After all, it can't hurt to follow the advice of someone who definitely has life figured out.
