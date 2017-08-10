As the conversation around mental health continues online with articles, sharing platforms, communities and hashtags, writer and curator Bryony Stone is highlighting the importance of real life, face-to-face communication too in a new exhibition opening tonight under Waterloo station, titled all in: the mind.
Featuring work by multidisciplinary artists such as Tim Noble, Gary Card, Liam Hodges and Akinola Davies, the exhibition focuses on those working in the creative industries, so each artist has been tasked with examining their own personal relationship with mental health. As a writer and curator, Bryony has worked in the media since she graduated; talking to LOVE magazine about the show she said, “I've been struck by the extreme stress placed on those working in creative fields, whether that's in advertising, fashion, music or the art world — to work faster, harder, better. The pressure is coming from all angles — from agents, clients, bosses and competitors, as well as from peers. It goes without saying that social media is one of the biggest feeders of the comparison culture which I see as directly tied to rising reports of anxiety, depression and mental health issues.”
Click through to see some of the artworks from the show, which runs at House of Vans from Thursday 10th until Sunday 20th August and includes a panel discussion on 17th August. All proceeds go to MIND.