“The way we define lifestyle is pretty simple: What’s relevant to our lives, today,” says Elise Lohnen, head of content at Goop. To hear her tell it, this move to lifestyle isn’t just marketing mumbo jumbo, it’s the acknowledgement, thanks to the multitudinous voices allowed to be heard via the internet, that people aren’t marketing types, and that in every woman’s life there are multitudes, sometimes conflicting ones. “The reality is that, like a majority of women, we are multi-faceted, complex, and surprising even to ourselves, and we’re interested in a huge range of things, whether it’s the Louisiana Museum, orgasm equality, a really great pantsuit, or the best YA books for a tween niece. We are capable of considering all of those things at once. Ultimately, I think that’s what we do best — represent that we can be many things, simultaneously. Bad cooks, good cooks, sexual, maternal, feminine, tough in business, interested in fashion, cultural, empathetic.” Perhaps that sounds like the mantra of longstanding women’s magazines like Cosmopolitan? Then it shouldn’t be a surprise that Goop has gone into business with Conde Nast and is releasing a print magazine this fall.