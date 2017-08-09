"Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink the wild air." Ralph Waldo Emerson said that. That's also the caption Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen) uses in a series of beachy Instagram posts in Ingrid Goes West, a comedic thriller about the perils of Instagram infatuation.
Taylor is an Instagram influencer — one of those social media savants who has a keen eye for taking good pictures of avocado toast. She has a dog named Rothko, who's her muse. She loves posting photos of farm-fresh fruit. She's got a husband named Ezra (Wyatt Russell), and an effortless boho-Cali vibe, like a model in a Free People catalogue.
Advertisement
This is all information Ingrid (Aubrey Plaza) gleans from her Instagram presence during one frantic stalk session featured in the clip below. (Taylor's Instagram handle is _welltaylored_ — appropriately cheeky and irreverent.)
Ingrid, the titular character of the Matt Spicer-directed film, is looking for guidance. She has a thing for social media. (Don't we all? This film will make you question it.) In the clip below, she's clad in a bathrobe and transfixed by Taylor's L.A.-centric Insta. It's an all-too familiar sight. (I defy you to find me a person who has not lost an hour or two poring over the lives of Instagram influencers.)
"There's science, logic, and reason. And then there is California," Taylor writes in one post. Her presence toes the line of vomit-worthy and enviable, which is the study of Ingrid Goes West. With one decisive click, Ingrid becomes one of Taylor's 267,000 followers.
And thus, the obsession begins. Watch the full clip, below. Ingrid Goes West is in UK cinemas on 17th November.
Advertisement