Pro tip for summer slackers: Basic just won't cut it this week. Not with Monday's lunar (full moon) eclipse landing in Aquarius, the sign of innovation, collaboration, and unicorn-level creativity. What might be considered extra during an average week will draw high praise and adulation now. So, by all means do go there. And be on the lookout for your soul tribe. No matter how quirky your interests are, there are no doubt others like you. Lunar eclipses can speed up manifestation and the result of any action will come swiftly. Be mindful of your every move in order to reap good karma. These supercharged moonbeams also reveal things that are hidden in the shadows. Given that Aquarius is the sign of technology, don't leave yourself open for hackers and trolls. Change to a stronger password and make sure you log off sites when you step away from your computer. A virtual relationship could take off at warp speed. Connect to kindred spirits on social media and swipe your way into the arms of love.