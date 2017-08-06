Pro tip for summer slackers: Basic just won't cut it this week. Not with Monday's lunar (full moon) eclipse landing in Aquarius, the sign of innovation, collaboration, and unicorn-level creativity. What might be considered extra during an average week will draw high praise and adulation now. So, by all means do go there. And be on the lookout for your soul tribe. No matter how quirky your interests are, there are no doubt others like you. Lunar eclipses can speed up manifestation and the result of any action will come swiftly. Be mindful of your every move in order to reap good karma. These supercharged moonbeams also reveal things that are hidden in the shadows. Given that Aquarius is the sign of technology, don't leave yourself open for hackers and trolls. Change to a stronger password and make sure you log off sites when you step away from your computer. A virtual relationship could take off at warp speed. Connect to kindred spirits on social media and swipe your way into the arms of love.
Another reason to keep your tech in check? On Saturday, messenger Mercury turns retrograde in analytical Virgo. This signal-scrambling phase lasts until September 5 and makes it easy for information to get into the wrong hands. Think twice before you fire off a heated email or a racy Snapchat. Put protective cases on your mobile devices and triple-check that you're not leaving them on the seat of your Uber. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. And don't freak out. Mercury retrogrades are good for a few things — basically anything with the prefix "re." And since this one takes place in fussy, detail-oriented Virgo, use the next few weeks to research, review, and refine your plans and your work. You'll make everything stronger if you do.