While the usual suspects — Chanel, Hermes, Cartier, and Rolex — are obvious, according to TheRealReal’s mid-year report that tracks spending habits amongst its customers in the first half of 2017, Gucci (no surprise) has become its fourth best-selling brand on the site. “We’re seeing the same thing happen with Gucci as we did with Céline a few years ago,” says Chief Merchant Rati Sahi. “I remember looking at Céline and the resale market wasn’t good at all, we priced it pretty low. Then, when Phoebe Philo took over, the whole collection had this new energy behind it, and we were pricing things 30, 40, 50% higher than before. Now, the market will go up 30% for Gucci Dionysus bags, for example, and so we’ll start pricing it at 30% higher because searches have increased.” Gucci loafers , too, have seen an increased fervour as millennials are investing more in comfortable style — athleisure, you see is still trending. This has trickled down to more of an interest in flats in general, from Chanel to Manolo Blahnik, says Sahi. Moizant shares Sahi’s Gucci sentiment saying, “Compared to last year we have seen a 35% increase in searches for the Gucci logo belt , the re-sale value of Gucci has increased by 120% since 2014, confirming its popularity.”