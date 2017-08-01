Dylan Sprouse Is Acting Again

Retired life must not have suited Suite Life of Zack and Cody's Dylan Sprouse. According to MTV News, the Sprouse sibling is headed back in front of the camera with a new indie flick, Carte Blanche.
While Sprouse has been keeping a low profile since his Disney Channel days on the S.S. Tipton, graduating from New York University and opening a hip meadery, his brother Cole has been creeping out fans on The CW's Riverdale.
Earlier this year, Dylan did mention to The New York Daily News that he'd like to return to the entertainment industry, as long as he could find "roles that are human, that have some sort of empathic quality."
It seems Carte Blanche managed to check all those boxes, because Dylan and his castmates have been sharing snapshots from the set of the film, which is being directed by Eva Doležalová. In true indie-film style, Dylan joins under-the-radar names like Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and male model Jordan Barrett, who don't have extensive IMDb pages yet, but are sure to be household names soon enough.
Dylan shared a photo on Instagram last Saturday, though the ephemeral nature of his account means that the photo didn't stay up for long. So fans looked to other means (like the actor's equally temporary Instagram story) to get a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, turning to Doležalová's account for a glimpse of footage showing Sprouse with long, flowing hair and a very serious smoulder. MTV News adds that the now-deleted photo even included a joke about his hair-care routine, mentioning Mane and Tail shampoo.
Details are sparse on the film's plot, but it looks like production is just starting on the project. While his bro broods as Jughead, it looks like Dylan's choosing to eschew big-name projects for smaller projects with emerging names. It's a far cry from the bright lights of Disney Channel, but any project is reason enough for fans to celebrate.
