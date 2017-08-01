This morning, Ryan Reynolds shared the very first image of his Deadpool 2 co-star Zazie Beetz in full Domino regalia. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the photo emerged on Reynolds' social media channels, giving fans hungry for any bit of info on the Deadpool sequel a major dose of the movie's signature blend of over-the-top fun and dark humour.
Comic book fans may notice a few changes to the character, but even the most die-hard traditionalists are sure to appreciate the entire look. In the books, Domino wears a skin-tight uniform and has a white face with a black mark. The Atlanta star's outfit is a bit more (a lot more) revealing and the character's signature colours may be inverted, but it's 100% Domino through and through.
"Some people just know how to work a red carpet," Reynolds added to the photo, drawing attention to the fact that Beetz is reclining atop a prostrate Deadpool. It echoes the image that hit the internet back in 2015 promoting the first film, but it swaps out the bearskin rug for everyone's favourite foul-mouthed mercenary.
THR notes that the photo may offer up a clue to the dynamic between 'Pool and Domino. If the film takes any inspiration from the comic's plots, the two could be on some very rocky ground. Domino (née Neena Thurman), whose mutant power involves manipulating luck through random telekinetic acts, flip-flops between the good guys and the bad guys and often appears alongside Cable, who will be played by Josh Brolin in the movie. There's no telling exactly how the film will portray the Domino-Deadpool relationship, but fans can be sure that it won't be just a sidekick situation, since the pic promises a bit of conflict between Domino and Deadpool.
But if fans remember the first film, they'll recall that Deadpool's teammates (Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead) weren't exactly enthusiastic about helping him out. Whether she's fighting alongside 'Pool or against him, it looks like Domino will fit right into the mix.
