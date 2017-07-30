Foodies Unite! A Vegan Street Food Festival Is Coming To London

Last year, a survey found that the number of vegans in the UK had more than tripled in a decade. And many other people, whether they call themselves "reducetarian" or not, are trying to eat a little less meat, and a little more fruit and veg.
So, it's awesome to report that a vegan street food festival is coming to London next month. Titled Livin' on the Veg, it's set to take place at the West Handyside Canopy in Kings Cross on the 18th and 19th of August.
Organisers promise that there won't be "a mung bean or buddah bowl in sight." Instead, vendors will all be offering tempting treats including "deep fried buffalo wings, chocolate brownie mud pies, red Thai curry pots, chip butties and Tandoori naans (but not as you know them)."
Advertisement
Tickets begin at £25 per person, but this includes a portion of food from each of the eight vendors setting up stalls at the festival, plus a cocktail upon entry. And if you're still peckish afterwards, you can purchase extra portions from any of the eight stalls.
Kids can attend the festival for free, but this doesn't include any food portions. To find out more and book tickets, visit the Livin' on the Veg website.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement