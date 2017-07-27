Where To Get The Best Frosé In London (& Beyond)

Frosé, for better or for worse, is not going away.
In case you've managed to get this far into summer 2017 without coming across the concept that is frozen rosé wine, it's exactly what it sounds like. Frozen rosé which resembles a slush puppy. It's cool, refreshing and, depending on the rosé used, can be delicious.
Oh, and it looks good on Instagram, too.
But where to get it? Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of places in London. But for those of you located elsewhere, we had to search a little harder. Here's where to get the best frosé around the UK.