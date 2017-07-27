National Lipstick Day may be a made-up (if not extremely fun) holiday, but there is more reason to celebrate than you might think — and it's a lot more exciting than wearing around your favourite shade. Enter: MAC's Lips, Lips, Lips giveaway.
There is one thing the cosmetics brand loves to do, and that's offer up free samples and perks for its loyal customers. (Remember its Back to MAC program and all those BOGO sales?) Well, makeup fans might want to sit down, because this time around the deal is better than ever. In honour of National Lipstick Day on the 27th, the company is giving away one free, full-sized lipstick to every customer... just because.
No, there isn't a catch, you don't have to buy a product first, and there aren't any hidden restrictions with this one. MAC just thinks you deserve a free lipstick for being a lipstick lover — and, even if you aren't, this might turn you into one. Because when it comes to lip products, MAC has some of the best. Its formulas are the crème de la crème, with best-selling reds like Ruby Woo and the sexiest nude of all time, Velvet Teddy. So, if you're already familiar with the infinite archive of MAC lipsticks, this is your chance to get your favourites without hurting your bank account.
All you have to do to get in on the deal: Head to your local freestanding MAC store, pick out a shade, and... walk out triumphantly. Stores participating include: MAC Nottingham, MAC Bath, MAC Spitalfields, MAC Peterborough, MAC Exeter, MAC Canary Wharf, MAC Camden, MAC London Bridge, MAC King's Road, MAC High Wycombe, MAC Clapham, MAC Aberdeen, MAC Bromley, MAC Watford, MAC Derby, MAC Cardiff, MAC Oxford, MAC Brighton, MAC Stratford City, MAC Brighton, MAC Birmingham, MAC St. Pancras Station, MAC Braehead, MAC Lakeside, MAC Liverpool, MAC Carnaby Street, MAC White City, MAC Stratford 2 and MAC Covent Garden.
Pink Pigeon, Morange, Hot Gossip and Costa Chic are just a handful of shades you can choose from. The offer will also be available online from 27th-31st July with a minimum spend of £20. Our only suggestion is that you make your way there fast. The promotion is starting on 29th July while supplies last. Ready, set, go!
