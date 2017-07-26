The tumultuous relationship between two of the biggest names in music, fashion, and essentially anything pop culture is about to get the documentary treatment. Channel 4 will air a documentary based on Kanye West and Jay-Z on 31st July entitled Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye. The trailer, which first aired on HotNewHipHop, promises to show never-been-seen footage and interviews with people who know and have worked with both moguls. From the title of the doc alone, Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye, you can tell that the producers' intentions are to fuel the fire of the blazing feud between the two men and former collaborators.
It's also likely that neither subjects signed off on the documentary, especially since it is airing in the UK, rather than being released internationally. Channel 4's press release says the documentary is meant to reveal "an even bigger story of how race, wealth and celebrity are shaping modern America." The director, Nico Wasserman added: "Their story goes beyond their music and has opened up discussions on everything from class barriers to mental health."
The timing of release of Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye is interesting, too, considering that Jay-Z recently called out West in a track off of 4:44. Jay's call-out was a response to West's mid-concert outburst in which he called out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for not returning his calls.
As a dedicated listener of Watch the Throne, I'm upset by this feud. But maybe this doc will get down to the bottom of it. Or at the very least share some juicy new tidbits about the two influential men.
