I Take Antidepressants – BBC's Panorama Linking Them To Murder Was Irresponsible & Disturbing

Having seen a distinct change in her mental health – “I literally wanted to die, and was just about in control of my life that I knew I didn’t want to feel that way anymore” – Nadine began taking 50mg a day of sertraline. Again, the same type of SSRI prescribed to Holmes. “They may not be for everyone but antidepressants are really important, and I’m very grateful I’m able to take them. My experience has been great – I’m able to function. I still get depressive episodes, but they are shorter and more contained, which has made such a huge difference.” What does she make of the recent media coverage? “It’s totally irresponsible. SSRIs can be an absolute miracle worker, especially for young people, and it's terrible to only highlight the negative effects and not the positives. The media, just like GPs, has a responsibility to show the full effects of SSRIs."