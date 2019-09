I Take Antidepressants – BBC's Panorama Linking Them To Murder Was Irresponsible & Disturbing

With 64.7 million SSRIs items being prescribed last year in the UK alone (and the number is rising), I’m not the only one who’s been given a lifeline. 30-year-old Annie Davis, a London-based editor, has been taking SSRIs on and off for 20 years: “Anxiety from a young age led to taking time off school and dropping out of university. I would choose not to take medication if I could, but I can’t right now. This might sound defeatist, but they’ve got me through education, jobs, friendships, and relationships – the difference between being on and off them at times of need is incredible.” She’s currently taking 100mg of sertraline, which is the same form Holmes was prescribed. “Using extreme cases like the Batman killer is unnecessarily sensational. He was a beyond-fucked-up individual, and his is not a situation relevant to mine. You’ll excuse me if I don’t suddenly give up the thing that’s helped me get out of bed every morning.”