Remember about three weeks ago when the internet learned about a man and woman who have been messaging back and forth on Tinder for three years but haven't actually met? (If you don't, you can read all about it here.)
Well, their running joke has finally come to an end. The two met face to face on Good Morning America today, right before heading off to their dream first date in Maui, courtesy of Tinder — and it was just as amazing as we all hoped it'd be.
The GMA hosts, Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, delayed Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas' first meet-and-greet as long as possible by asking the two to answer relationship questions like they were on an old school blind date game show.
A wall separated Arendas and Avsec, but they could hear each other's voices as they answered questions such as, "Describe your perfect date" and "Your favourite TV show to binge." They both love The Office and chips, so clearly this is a match made in heaven.
When Arendas and Avsec finally met, they had the kind of awkward embrace you'd expect kind-of-sort-of strangers to have when they meet each other on national television, but it was also pretty darn adorable.
"It is so good to finally meet you," Avsec said. "This is a dream come true. I can’t believe I’m seeing her right now.”
While it may seem that after waiting three years, they would jump right into a relationship, Arendas and Avsec both said they'll be taking their holiday time to get to know each other for real.
“We waited three years to send each other 10 messages so I think we need more than 30 minutes to be able to answer that question effectively," Arendas said. "But I dunno, I guess we’ll see in the next few weeks.”
Watch the whole adorable meeting here:
