Pop culture's borrowing marketing ideas from feminism becomes even more fraught when one considers who it's excluding. After all, how could advertising's obsession with punchy tag-lines encompass all of intersectionalism's layered anxieties? Often, this approach to social justice deeply invested in the overlooked stories of black, brown, and queer women. "Celebrities tend to gravitate towards the easiest and the most accepted issues of feminism. Equal pay for equal work, reproductive rights, and body image have gotten the most air time within feminism because they're the ones most relevant to middle-class, white, educated women," Zeisler reminds us. "But my question is what can celebrities do about the ways in which feminism still has so much work to do on a policy level in ways that aren't sexy, that don't look good on a magazine cover. What about those issues and what can celebrities really do for them?"