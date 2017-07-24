Back in February, when a MAC employee leaked the brand's upcoming "Basic Bitch" palette, it just about broke the internet. Since then, cranberry-vodka-sipping, SATC-watching, soy-milk-non-fat lovers everywhere have been holding their breath for months in anticipation of the neutral palette to end all neutral palettes — and it's finally here. And it didn't come alone.
This morning, M.A.C. announced that not only would it be launching Basic Bitch, but an entire squad of #MACGirls palettes, all with similar shady labels. There's Rockin' Rebel filled with gemstone blue shades and Power Hungry, which features golds and metallics. Prissy Princess, Fashion Fanatic, and Mischief Minx round out the collection.
With six palettes in total, you have plenty of options no matter your colour palette, mood, or which Spice Girl you most identified with growing up. Click ahead to check them out before they hit MAC stores August 3.