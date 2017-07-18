The S&M Love Story That Inspired Wonder Woman Is Getting Its Own Movie

It seems like hardly a week can go by without there being news of a brand-new superhero movie coming to theatres. However, there are few movies that give us a look into how these modern-day myths were created — or why.
With Wonder Woman smashing box office records (and the patriarchy, just saying) it was only a matter of time before the public got curious about how the character of Wonder Woman came to be. Apparently, we have a kinky, polyamorous relationship to thank for our feminist icon — and there's going to be a movie all about it.
The trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women dropped on Tuesday, and it's here to divulge the secrets of real-life comic book writer William Moulton Marston, played by Beauty & The Beast star Luke Evans. In the movie, William is a married college professor who begins fantasising about Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote), a student in one of his classes. Fortunately for William, his wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston (Rebecca Hall), also finds the student intriguing.
"I'm your wife," Elizabeth tells William when he inquires about pursuing Olive. "Not your jailer."
So begins a polyamorous romance between William and his "wonder women" — a romance that just so happens to involve many Diana-esque lace-up bodices. The trio's unconventional relationship — which involved bondage as well as S&M — was criticised heavily by their 1940's society (and, specifically, Connie Britton's judgey character) but inspired one of the greatest heroine's the world has ever seen.
The trailer is already filled with inspiring quotes that sound like they could come from Princess Diana herself — probably because they come from the women who helped create her.
"A woman must not be told how to use her freedom," says Olive in one scene. "She must find out for herself."
Cheers to that. Check out the trailer for the film, which hits cinemas October 27, 2017, below.
