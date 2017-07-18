Zoella's Latest Beauty Collection Hits Superdrug

Bath and body products don't exactly elicit the same kind of excitement as, say, a sparkly highlighter or a fancy new fragrance. And while there are plenty of brands trying to make bath time happen cool again, most of the products that come out of the think-tank are either too childish or too expensive for the average 20-something. Thankfully, there's one collection hitting Ulta this month that manages to hit that covetable sweet spot: Zoella Beauty's Jelly & Gelato.
The line is just as cute and whimsical as you'd expect a launch from Zoella Beauty to be, but the products this time around come as a pleasant surprise. Not only are the scents floral and utterly delicious (and not in the sugary way of her last line, Sweet Inspirations), but the bottles also come packaged in the kind of colour palette any millennial would appreciate. The items are so decadent, in fact, they might just replace our most luxe collections — and they're all less than £10.50.
Click ahead to check out the range in its entirely, launching exclusively at Superdrug today!