Zoella's Latest Beauty Collection Hits Superdrug

The line is just as cute and whimsical as you'd expect a launch from Zoella Beauty to be, but the products this time around come as a pleasant surprise. Not only are the scents floral and utterly delicious (and not in the sugary way of her last line, Sweet Inspirations), but the bottles also come packaged in the kind of colour palette any millennial would appreciate. The items are so decadent, in fact, they might just replace our most luxe collections — and they're all less than £10.50.