People have a right to be upset about Naomi Scott being cast. They're upset that their representation was taken away, and rightly so.— Lils. (@LiIyJames) July 16, 2017
Being 1/4 Indian doesn't equate to being Middle Eastern. In no way, shape, or form. PoC are not interchangeable.— Lils. (@LiIyJames) July 16, 2017
Naomi Scott could've rejected or not audition for the role. pic.twitter.com/MEr9t1nZBW— Amber. (@amberherd) July 16, 2017
I don't understand why Disney was making a big deal out of wanting the casting for Aladdin to be perfect if they were gonna cast Naomi Scott— Claire Underwood (@fakekarlie) July 16, 2017
i love naomi scott but i don't love the "brown ppl are interchangeable" idea that hollywood believes in so it's a no from me lmao— T'CHALLA ??✨ (@dirzacksnyder) July 15, 2017
jasmine is arab. not half-white/indian. just in case y'all forgot btw. https://t.co/QBXgH5jXP8— Hava (@caprcgers) July 15, 2017
This is Naomi Scott. She is Indian, and white.— Hamza Mussé (@HamzaMusse) July 15, 2017
This is Jasmine, she is middle eastern. And not white. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/MTvfQvyaMt
they cast naomi scott to play jasmine...... but fam shes indian, not middle eastern pic.twitter.com/Z7CcLyQdff— belinda (@pcnisparker) July 15, 2017
HOWS THE OPENING SONG LITERALLY SAY "ARABIAN NIGHTS" AND YALL GONNA CAST AN INDIAN ACTRESS FOR JASMINE. IT DOESNT MAKE SENSE @Disney— raya (@bizoephillips) July 15, 2017
Not only is Jasmine not Indian (which I can look past considering cultural inspiration) but a half-white actress? I smell colorism.— Jumah ?? (@WokeMutant) July 15, 2017
All these Arab actresses on the planet and they cast half-white, half-Indian Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Indian isn't middle-eastern, Hollywood.— Sarah Khatami (@SarahKhatami) July 15, 2017
Jasmine is going to be played by Naomi Scott who's half white and half indian. Again: WHEN WILL MIDDLE EASTERNERS BE REPRESENTED??— R. (@everyonesrose) July 15, 2017
If i keep reading Naomi Scott was the perfect choice bc "no Arab women can sing/act like her" imma drop a thread on those who can do BETTER— yasmin (@zarasglory) July 16, 2017