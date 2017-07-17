Emily Blunt Is Supercalifragilistic As Mary Poppins In The Movie's First Teaser

When I first learned that Disney would be releasing a sequel to its iconic 1964 story about a lovable nanny, I'll admit I was a bit concerned. After all, Julie Andrews is irreplaceable! But after learning more about the cast — Emily Blunt! Lin-Manuel Miranda! Meryl Streep! — and the movie's premise, I started to come around to the exciting sequel.
Shortly after, Disney released a first look photo of Blunt as the umbrella-toting babysitter, and the overall consensus was that she looked perfect. In the photo, the British actress wore a royal blue coat and crimson hat and heels while holding her famous bottomless bag. The downside was that while we could clearly see the red-headed Blunt fitting the role, we couldn't get a full glimpse of what she'd be like in action. Thankfully, Disney tweeted out a teaser over the weekend that puts everything into perspective.
Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017
It's every bit as fantastic and magical as we'd hoped!
The film, Mary Poppins Returns, which takes place 20 years after the original, will follow Poppins as she reunites with Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw), as well as Michael's children, after they experience a difficult loss. Though some of the characters will be recognisable to fans, Blunt revealed that Poppins will be "a little meaner" than Andrews' version in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Oh, and there will be plenty of singing, too: According to Entertainment Weekly, the movie will have an impressive new soundtrack.
"Mary Poppins is a big old musical and it was thrilling to do the new numbers for #MaryPoppinsReturns." - Emily Blunt— Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) July 15, 2017
Joining Blunt, Miranda, and Streep in the sequel are Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Dick Van Dyke, who will make a fun appearance. Mary Poppins Returns won't be released until Christmas 2018, so expect Disney to release even more fun teasers in the future.
