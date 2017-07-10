A 17-year-old boy just put everyone's relationship goals to shame with a simple bouquet of flowers.
What makes them so special? He picked them for his girlfriend himself and DIYed them into beautiful bouquet by wrapping them up in duct tape.
Zach Reese brought the flowers to his girlfriend, Samantha, and told her that he couldn't afford to buy a bouquet of flowers so he picked her this "ghetto bouquet" instead. Sam thought the gesture was so funny that she snapped a few pics and posted them to Twitter where it, of course, blew up.
He said "I'm broke so I went around cutting flowers to make you a ghetto bouquet" ?? pic.twitter.com/T2fEDx6X1I— Sam ✨ (@_sammayy__) July 4, 2017
The tweet has more than 85,000 likes and 23,000 retweets as of writing, and people are in love with this cute couple.
What people really can't handle, though, is the duct tape. Anyone can pick someone some wildflowers. It takes a special kind of love to wrap them into a faux-bouquet with some duct tape.
"He picked them out for me from his yard and from a nearby field," Samantha told BuzzFeed. "I thought it was super sweet and creative. I honestly preferred it more than anything store-bought."
She told BuzzFeed that Reese is her best friend and she doesn't care that he doesn't have the money to buy her flowers from a store, all she cares about is that she gets to spend time with him.
From the looks of Reese's Twitter account, they spend plenty of time together. And their cuteness doesn't stop at a DIY bouquet.
Just look at these adorable photos.
Reese used his Twitter account to show off Samantha's (very impressive) manicure.
Simply told my nail guy to fuck me up. He never disappoints (excuse my dry hands, it's been a long day) ? pic.twitter.com/BIfxIb2iPc— Sam ✨ (@_sammayy__) July 8, 2017
And to prove how much he dotes on her.
I'm sitting here massaging my girls fingers as she sleeps bc she likes it and I've never been so in love, she's so precious?❣️— Zach Reese (@RestInReese) July 10, 2017
And to just generally make us jealous of their love.
Wouldn't want to spend my days with anyone else ?? pic.twitter.com/q8MxdfZa7t— Sam ✨ (@_sammayy__) July 8, 2017
Relationship goals, indeed.
