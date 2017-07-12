Here's What Happens When You Don't Brush Your Teeth In 20 Years

In case you needed a reminder, here it is: please remember to brush your teeth daily.
But don't take our word for it — take it from this guy, who hasn't brushed his teeth in 20 years.
Jay, a 21-year-old man from the UK (so proud...), was the subject of an episode of Embarrassing Bodies this year, during which he said that he just had never been encouraged to brush his teeth while growing up.
"Over the years, I've eaten the wrong foods, I've drunk lots of fizzy drinks, and I haven't really brushed them, I haven't flossed," he says during the episode.
As a result, as the narrator of the episode says, his teeth are "caked in tarter, hardened food debris, and bacteria that's built up around 20 years of not brushing his teeth."
Jay is a sanitation worker, but dreams of helping people with a career in physiotherapy. His teeth are holding him back from those dreams. "I feel embarrassed to tell somebody how to look after themselves when I haven't taken care of my teeth," he says.
That's why Jay went on the show to consult a doctor, James Russell, on what he needs to do to clean up his teeth.
A CT scan revealed that Jay would need to have 11 teeth pulled due to decay, and to have implants put in their place. The process took about five months altogether, but at the end, Jay was left smiling with a new set of teeth.
If you've seen the video, we probably don't need to tell you, but we'll say it anyway — brushing your teeth is an important part of dental and overall hygiene. We've all been guilty of neglecting our toothbrushes after a long day (or night) out, but as the American Dental Association recommends, you really should be brushing your teeth twice a day.
