This Month's Full Moon Will Be The Perspective Shift We All Need

This Sunday 9th July will see the moon reach fullness at 17:07 a.m. BST. It's known as the Buck Moon (since male deers' antlers are fully grown by July), as well as the Blessing Moon.
At first glance, July's full moon may seem like a sleepy follow-up to June's supercharged Strong Sun Moon. Sure, the Blessing Moon doesn't herald a change in the seasons, but it just might usher in a major shift in your overall point of view.
This time of year is known for high temperatures, long weekends, and slow-paced living. If you're already feeling too settled into your summertime routine, the idea of more of the same might feel a little, well, dull. No one likes feeling like their lives are being put on hold, but it isn't the end of the world if you take a breather from reality now and then. And that's what the Blessing Moon is all about.
Consider where July falls in the calendar: It's the official start of the final half of the year, and from here on out, the time will start to fly by. With the rapid changes that come with the fall equinox and all the preparations that the winter solstice demands, July is one of the last few moments of total calm before the year ends. This month's full moon is your opportunity to count — and fully enjoy — your blessings while you can.
Where some months' full moons challenge us to pursue our goals or enact immense changes, July's full moon simply asks us to acknowledge what we already have. Plan a gratitude ritual for Saturday night (when the moon will be just nearly full), or even contribute to a humanitarian cause to increase the blessings of others. Most of all, don't feel guilty if you simply spend next weekend lounging on the deck or strolling through the park. That's what this time of year was made for.
