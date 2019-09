The event's organiser, One Costa Rica, and venue Parque Vive announced that the show would go on as planned, a ccording to the Costa Rica Star . Security was already stepped up for the event, no doubt in light of the attack that followed Grande's concert in Manchester , England, on May 22 that killed 22 people. They said private security, police, and Grande's own security personnel would be checking each person entering the venue. Before this arrest was made, Costa Rica Hoy reported that the OIJ was using the concert as the first test of a new security protocol for massive, high-risk events. Though we can't be certain whether the man arrested was actually planning an attack, his quick arrest showed just how closely the police were watching.