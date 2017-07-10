I am certainly not complaining about being married to a celebrity. T.J. works incredibly hard, and his successes have benefitted our shared life. This has unique advantages both personally and professionally and has given me a larger audience than perhaps I otherwise would have had. I am thankful for that. What I take issue with, however, is the idea that being a celebrity's wife translates into being just that: "T.J. Miller’s wife." All of this support reminds me that, as women, we don't have to stand by silently and give up our voices. I'm not in the habit of saying “back off ,” even when I'm made to feel small — even when rudeness such as a guy drunkenly high-fiving my husband and smacking me in the face, then saying, "sorry wife," occurs. (Yes, that's a true story.) I often find myself feeling defeated and voiceless.