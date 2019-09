Last month, an ironic (and since updated) New York Post headline about my art installation went viral: "T.J. Miller's wife is making a name for herself in New York." While I know that it was meant it to be flattering — and I was flattered by the coverage — not everyone on Twitter took it that way. Suddenly tens of thousands of retweets, likes, and comments turned into hundreds of thousands. Many people didn't appreciate the irony and saw it as an opportunity to start a meaningful dialogue about feminism. I was both overwhelmed by and grateful for the outpouring of support in response to something that had become so normalised for me — the idea that many women are seen as nothing more than their husband's wife. It made me think about representations of married women in the press, and how many people share my experience of being defined only in relationship to their significant other.