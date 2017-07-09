Julianne Hough Is Married & You Have To See Her Gorgeous Dress

Huge congratulations to #JulianneHough—the star is now Mrs. Laich! ? The #DWTS judge and NHL star Brooks Laich wed in an intimate, outdoor wedding in Idaho on Saturday. Tap the link in the bio for all the details! |?: Sarah Falugo, The Sissy House Trust 2017

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT