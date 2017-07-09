Julianne Hough Is Married & You Have To See Her Gorgeous Dress

Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich were married on Saturday in an outdoor wedding near Coeur d’Alene, ID. There were over 200 people in attendance. Laich, 34, told People that it was important to the couple, who met through mutual friends, that the wedding be outdoors because the pair are "very adventurous and free."
The Dancing With The Stars judge, 29, wore a custom Marchesa dropped waist gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her hair was pulled back and in her ears were stud earrings. The pair was engaged in August 2015 and, at the time, Hough enlisted the help of fans in choosing a wedding dress. She had narrowed it down to five different styles, but it looks like she went with the clean, simple look for the event itself.
Advertisement
Last year, Hough told Refinery29 that the couple wanted an intimate and simple wedding, which it sounds like they achieved. She said, "We both want to keep it as intimate as possible — that's just more our style and our vibe." She also added that she was "pretty sure" that the wedding would take place outside — and it did!
Guests included Hough's good pal Nina Dobrev, who also joined the bachelorette weekend earlier this year, and Hough's brother and fellow Dancing with the Stars star, Derek, served as a groomsman. Also in attendance were the couple's Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, who served as ring bearers during the ceremony.
"I never really believed in the saying ‘when you know, you know,’ but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks,” Hough told People. She also said that she never dreamed about her wedding when she was a child, but "I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."
The question inquiring minds want to be answered, however, is whether her wedding prep paid off — was she an expert at navigating toilets while wearing a giant dress?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement