Update: A spokesperson from Instagram has reached out with a statement regarding the posts that occurred on Rob Kardashian's Instagram on 5th July, resulting in his account being disabled: "At Instagram we value maintaining a safe and supportive space for our community and we work to remove reported content that violates our guidelines."
It's safe to say that no one was shocked upon learning that Kardashian's account had been blocked after witnessing the inappropriate photographs and videos he posted as of ex-fiancé Blac Chyna.
This story was originally published n5th July at 4:30 p.m.
Rob Kardashian has been on his phone all day. The 30-year-old is in the middle of an intense and vicious (and potentially law-breaking) rant against his ex-fiancé and mother of his child, Blac Chyna. After a tumultuous year and a half together, the two have reached the peak of public discourse in front of their combined millions of followers.
And now, the reality star has been kicked off of Instagram over the drama, which, given the content of his posts, isn't all that surprising. Kardashian started his tirade this morning by posting NSFW pictures of Chyna over and over again as they were deleted after being reported by concerned fans. His intent was to expose his ex for allegedly cheating on him and essentially using him for his money, but all anyone saw when visiting his Instagram page was nude photographs of Chyna, which are fully against the Instagram guidelines. But though the photos were quickly deleted, his persisted in re-posting them over, and over again. It made many to speculate, "Why isn't Instagram doing anything about this?" and hours later, they finally did.
How hasn't @instagram deleted the naked photos Rob Kardashian is posting of Blac Chyna right now without her consent? It's been 20 minutes.— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) July 5, 2017
But that didn't stop Kardashian. He quickly jumped over to his Twitter app, and started repeating all his accusations again and encouraging everyone to "peep my twitter lol".
From there, he detailed the reasoning behind sharing intimate photos, text messages, and her actual phone number, with the world.
Now, we shouldn't be too surprised when we see Kardashian's Twitter deactivated or the tweets removed considering the words and accusations made in them. He may then head over to Snapchat to once again repeat his claims. At this point, it does not seem like anything will stop him from saying what is on his mind.
