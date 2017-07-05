According to Jonathan Groff, there's just one month until he's back in the recording studio as Kristoff in Frozen 2. There's just one catch: he has no idea what he'll be doing. The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming sequel and how he's still in the dark when it comes to the plot.
"I think I just got an email yesterday where I’m about to go into the recording studio in a couple of weeks, or maybe a month?” he told the outlet. "They’re about to really get into the thick of recording it, which I’m excited about. I don’t know anything about it yet other than I’m about to start recording my section of it."
Advertisement
However, as far as Groff is concerned, it doesn't matter what the sequel is about — he's just happy to be back with the cast and crew.
"I’m just excited that I’m in it, you know?" he continued. "Excited to be in it and that creative team is also just so amazing, so I’m excited to get back in a room with them and play around.… The four of them are such an awesome team and I really, really love them."
We do have some details. Peter Del Vecho, the movie's producer, spoke to Entertainment Weekly back in March about their plans to continue Anna and Elsa's story.
"Now that we've been involved in it for awhile, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie," Del Vecho told the outlet. "You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel."
Frozen 2 is slated to come out on 27th November 2019 — whether or not we know anything about it.
Advertisement