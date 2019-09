“We were watching RuPaul's Drag Race last night and this little one was, ‘I want to do that also!’” Jorge said in her original tweet. So she got out the eyeshadow palettes and a handheld mirror (not to mention plenty of tissues for the inevitable messy aftermath), and helped her son do his best Bianca Del Rio . “He had me do his wings, insisted on eyelashes, [and] ate carefully to not ruin his lipstick,” she wrote.